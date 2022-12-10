A lagoon in the southern part of the Andes has dried up completely as the mountain region and the people living in it are struggling through a years-long drought.
Various parts of the Andes, one of the world’s longest mountain ranges that passes through six countries in Central and South America, are suffering under lengthy droughts that have changed the landscape. The southern parts of the range are facing a dire situation, as three repeated La Niña patterns have combined with the longer-term impacts of climate change to create a catastrophically dry spell.