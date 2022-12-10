Praying for Change

In the Bolivian Andes to the south, people living in rural areas are facing similar challenges as the dry land has prevented them from planting crops. In November, Reuters spoke with members of a community near the city of La Paz who climbed the foothills and joined together to pray for rain.



“When we raise our hands, we ask God to forgive our sins and to ask for rain for our crops,” farmer Alberto Quispe told Reuters. “In the fields we don’t have water, nor for the cattle.”

In Cconchaccota, a woman at a prayer service told the AP that the drought was a sign of the end of the world.