Planet of Lana, a new sci-fi video game that will be released on May 23, has been slowly teasing audiences with it’s Studio Ghibli-inspired visuals and charming gameplay. As Lana and her pet, Elo, wander through the planet, Takeshi Furukawa ( Plays tation’s The Last Guardian, Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender) has composed a ghostly score to play alongside the platformer puzzle game—and io9 has a listen.

Check out “Cave Mural,” one of Furukawa’s pieces for the Planet of Lana soundtrack below, making its debut here on io9.

“Cave Mural” - Planet of Lana Official Soundtrack

Furukawa explains that this piece features “a recurring theme referred to as the “past” theme. The mysterious nature of the melody represents a key backstory and appears throughout the score set in different instruments.” The story is told through the lens of a child who wants to protect her world, but does not use war to fight for it.



When the game was announced at The Game Awards, Furukawa stated that, “Several years ago I met with a new and exciting Swedish studio, Wishfully Studios, who shared with me their vision for a beautiful sci-fi story. The game centers around a heartfelt relationship between a young girl and an adorable creature. I instantly fell in love with the project and its stunning visuals.”

Planet of Lana will be released on Xbox & PC in May 23, 2023.

