PlayStation's New Accessibility-Focused Controller Is Available for Preorders

Sony recently opened pre-orders for its new Access controller which launches on December 6 and costs $89.99. Consumers can head over to Amazon, Best Buy, or the Playstation Direct store to place an order. The company also published a blog that highlights the ways in which the controller can be personalized for folks with special needs.



According to the blog, Sony started work on the Access around five years ago. Since then, developers have run it through extensive testing and multiple discussions with gamers with disabilities. After developing numerous iterations of the controller, the company finally has a product they’re ready to launch.

Sony claims that their new controller provides an accessible experience that starts the moment you begin to unbox its package. Apparently, the box can easily be opened with one hand because of the inclusion of loops that can be pulled from either the left or right side. There are also additional loops inside the box that aim to assist you in opening the package and sliding the controller out. The inside of the box also offers slots that you can use to organize the various components in the kit. Said components include 19 interchangeable button caps and 3 stick caps. You also get four 3.5mm ports that allow you to connect to other accessories, 30 control profiles on your PS5, and three profiles on the Access itself.

The blog also announced a partnership with Logitech. Developed in collaboration with Logitech, Sony also introduced the Logitech G Adaptive Gaming Kit for Access controller which aims to enhance the accessibility of the Access. It offers eight plug-and-play buttons and triggers, gaming mats with a hook and loop system that allow players to lay out the buttons and triggers according to their needs, velcro ties to facilitate mounting options, and custom stick-on labels so gamers can mark their buttons and triggers. The kit retails for $79 and will be available in January 2024.

