Photo: AP

Reports on Twitter claim there is an active shooter situation currently underway at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California.



Among the first to note the possibility of such a scenario was a YouTube staffer by the name of Vadim Lavrusik.

Advertisement

This was corroborated by reports of police activity in the vicinity of the office, as well as additional tweets from friends of staffers and local reporters.

Advertisement

Additional posts on social media show a heavy police presence outside the YouTube office, and what looks to be an evacuation.

Advertisement

We’ve reached out to YouTube as well as the San Bruno Police Department and will update as details become available.



This story is developing.