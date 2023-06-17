Since its debut in 2020, Primal’s received pretty glowing praise, and racked up some nominations and wins, including Outstanding Animated Program at the 2021 Primetime Creative Arts Emmys. That’s great news for Adult Swim, and it sounds like Cartoon Network wants to use its late night segment to play around more with animation. At Annecy, Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen mentioned Primal and Tartakovsky’s currently airing Unicorn: Warriors Eternal as what the network could do to further the medium. He mentioned that adult animation was currently “in a renaissance,” albeit a growing one. To him, the medium “has the ability to speak to multiple people at once, so hopefully, we’ll continue that. Our mission is to keep advancing what the medium is doing. The challenge of that is making it a success.”

We think that there’s more to do in dramas or prestige animation,” Ouweleen continued. “We’ve got other things cooking that expand what people usually think adult animation should be doing.”

