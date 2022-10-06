When Critical Role’s first season of The Legend of Vox Machina premiered earlier this year, the heroes were going through the growing pains of being a recently formed adventuring party. By the time everything had wrapped up and the group was returning home after killing the Briarwoods, everyone had leveled up and the experience made them become a better team, if not a stronger family.

But one successful quest was the first step to their larger story, a story which was put in motion once the final episode ended on a group of dragons coming to wreck the city of Emon. In both Dungeons & Dragons and most fantasy stories in general, dragons aren’t exactly pushovers, something that this first look Legend of Vox Machina’s second season makes quite clear.



Season 2 First Look | The Legend of Vox Machina Clip | Prime Video

Though Vox Machina got lucky vanquishing that first dragon in season one, the quartet of chromatic dragons known as the Chroma Conclave present a considerably headier ask, and their only hope is to gather weapons capable of killing the Conclave. The arc of the same name is the longest of the arcs in the actual “Vox Machina” campaign (it covers episodes 39-83), and like with the “Briarwood” arc that comprised season one, will be streamlined.

Advertisement

That said, Legend of Vox Machina isn’t stopping at just two seasons. During its New York Comic Con panel, the Critical Role cast revealed that the series had been renewed for a third season, since in Matthew Mercer’s words, adapting this one arc in just a dozen episodes would be “daunting.” But first on the docket is season two, which will arrive on Prime Video in January 2023.

Need a refresher? Prime Video also shared this “musical recap,” a must-watch for fans even if you remember all the events from Legend of Vox Machina season one.

The Legend Of Vox Machina | Season 1 Musical Recap | Prime Video

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.