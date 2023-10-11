Prime Video Wishes You a Merry Little Batman This Winter

On a Dark Christmas Knight, two Caped Crusaders will rise to take on Gotham’s grinchy rogues’ gallery.

The DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation holiday special Merry Little Batman was one of Prime Video’s acquisitions from the Max re-homing of film and television properties at the streaming platform. With a first look at the poster art, Merry Little Batman gets an official release date.

Fans of the DC universe can get into the holiday spirit on December 8 when the animated feature begins streaming on Prime Video. Described as “an animated family action comedy,” the feature centers on Bruce Wayne’s son Damian, who gets home alone’d at Wayne Manor and decides it’s up to him to turn into “Little Batman,” taking on the villains set on destroying the holidays and ensuring Gotham City is safe.

The film is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and features the voices of Yonas Kibreab, Luke Wilson, James Cromwell, and David Hornsby. Regular Show’s Mike Roth directs from from a screenplay by Morgan Evans (Teen Titans Go!) and Jase Ricci (Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham). Roth executive produces, alongside Sam Register (Looney Tunes cartoons).

Watch Merry Little Batman December 8 on Prime Video.

