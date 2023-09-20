Blue Beetle Races Home on September 26

The Jaime Reyes DC era continues to blast off with Blue Beetle getting a digital release next week.

Ángel Manuel Soto’s DC film stars Cobra Kai’s Xolo Maridueña in his breakout big screen debut as Jaime Reyes, which we loved for its of heart and family focus as it kicked off James Gunn’s new DC slate with bombastically fun heroics earlier this summer. But now Blue Beetle will head home on September 26, first digitally alongside a medley of special features, before the 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD release hits October 31.

To celebrate the film’s incoming home release, io9 has an exclusive clip from one of its included special features, the 4-part documentary Generations: Blue Beetle. Check it out below!

English Generations: Blue Beetle Documentary Clip

The rest of the special features on the Blue Beetle “Premium Digital Ownership” release, 4K UHD and Blu-ray will include:

“Generations: Blue Beetle – 4-part documentary told in distinct chapters, explore the journeys of actors and filmmakers bringing Blue Beetle to the big screen for the first time ever. Audiences will be immersed in the POV of filmmakers who showcase their experiences on set and in their creative studios making the story of this DC character a reality.

Nana Knows Best – featurette: Witness Nana’s transformation from an adorable abuelita into a machine gun-wielding revolutionary, and stop in for a few of her most fun moments on set throughout production.

Scarab Vision – 2-part featurette: Xolo Maridueña hosts this series of scene study walk throughs that showcases how the scarab works and the role it plays in some of Blue Beetle’s most epic moments.

Watch Blue Beetle digitally at home starting September 26. It will also be available to purchase on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on October 31.

