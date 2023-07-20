Hollywood may not be a major force at San Diego Comic-Con this year, but India sure is. In a year where most major American studios were forced to skip the convention without actors to appear on panels, or writers to write upcoming movies, the Indian production company Vyjayanthi Movies stepped in and chose the convention as the place to reveal it’s upcoming mega sci-fi blockbuster.

This blockbuster has, up until Comic-Con, been only referred to as “Project K.” Billboards asking “What is Project K?” c ould be seen around San Diego. Fans wearing “What is Project K?” shirts were seen walking around the convention center . And then, finally, on a panel in Hall H, it was revealed. “ Project K” is Kalki 2989-AD, a new sci-fi movie from director Nag Ashwin starring some of the biggest names in Indian cinema like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. Here’s the teaser:

Kalki 2898 - AD Glimpse | Prabhas | Amitabh Bachchan | Kamal Haasan | Deepika Padukone | Nag Ashwin

Which, even if you don’t know these very famous actors, looks like a lot of fun. And the team behind the movie knows this. After the global success of films like RRR, the film’s producers realized that movies on the scale of Kalki 2989-AD are no longer just for audiences in India. There’s worldwide crossover appeal and, being as it’s being touted as one of the first Indian films of this size to full embrace science fiction on this level, they felt there was no where better than San Diego Comic-Con to first reveal it to the world.

And guess what? It worked. Consider Kalki 2989-AD to be officially on our radar, even if the people involved were very, very tight lipped about any plot specifics. Or maybe it was just the men in black armor walking around Hall H that had them scared.

The film is scheduled for release next year.

