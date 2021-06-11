We come from the future
Puppets and Gore Make a Delightful Combo in Horror Short Snore

A couple discovers their hotel room has a creepy third occupant in Luther Bhogal-Jones' "splatstick" comedy

Cheryl Eddy
A puppet wearing sunglasses and red lipstick faces the camera in horror-comedy short Snore.
Look under the bed, Karen!
Image: Faster Productions

We’ve featured the world of filmmaker Luther Bhogal-Jones on io9 before, but his latest is quite different from his John Carpenter-ish short film Goodnight, Halloween. That said, Snore is still very much in the horror genre—it just involves a lot more puppets.

Snore introduces us to a businesswoman named Karen who’s fallen on hard times—currently, she’s got nothing left except a stack of schemes for her comeback, and her personal assistant/sorta-boyfriend Callum. Together, they check into a fleabag motel for the night while she plots her next move, but there’s something already in their room that causes quite a ruckus.

As you can see, Snore also uses miniatures and green screen—and a fair amount of stage blood—to bring its mayhem to life, but those puppet are the real stars. According to the film’s press release, they were designed by Garry Robson and realized by prop maker Charlotte Regan.

Cheryl Eddy

io9 News Editor, here since 2016. Previously SF Bay Guardian newspaper (RIP), SFSU (MA, Cinema Studies), member of the SF Bay Area Film Critics Circle, big fan of horror, metal, and verrry small dogs.

