Puppets and Gore Make a Delightful Combo in Horror Short Snore

Look under the bed, Karen! Image : Faster Productions

We’ve featured the world of filmmaker Luther Bhogal-Jones on io9 before, but his latest is quite different from his John Carpenter-ish short film Goodnight, Halloween. That said, Snore is still very much in the horror genre—it just involves a lot more puppets.

Snore introduces us to a businesswoman named Karen who’s fallen on hard times—currently, she’s got nothing left except a stack of schemes for her comeback, and her personal assistant/sorta-boyfriend Callum. Together, they check into a fleabag motel for the night while she plots her next move, but there’s something already in their room that causes quite a ruckus.

As you can see, Snore also uses miniatures and green screen—and a fair amount of stage blood—to bring its mayhem to life, but those puppet are the real stars . According to the film’s press release, they were designed by Garry Robson and realized by prop maker Charlotte Regan.

