Radio Shack Once Again Crawls Out of the Grave

Radio Shack, the once-popular electronics chain, went bankrupt in 2015 and again in 2017. The physical stores, once a nerd’s paradise full of electronic components and computer gear, closed one by one, and a company called Retail Ecommerce Ventures (REV) bought the brand and most of the company’s assets.

Fast forward a few years and, once again, Radio Shack seems to be rising from the grave. REV is planning to turn the electronics store into an e-commerce site to rival Best Buy.

“The ultimate objective here is really not reviving [the RadioShack] brand—it is to create a massive online shopping mall,” REV CEO Alex Mehr said to Adweek. “Imagine the shopping malls that you and I grew up with. They had a lot of familiar brands, and the collective gravitational pulls brought people in. That’s what we’re creating.”

The goal, then, is to create a sort of e-commerce hub where you can visit REVs other brands like Pier 1 Imports and Dressbarn and then stop into Radio Shack for a remote-controlled car. Mehr noted that Best Buy is the “seventh-largest online e-commerce store in the United States” with few competitors.

The idea isn’t awful. R etailers saw three dozen massive bankruptcies in 2020 and 8,400 stores closed last year. Some , like New York’s famous Century 21, went bankrupt but are reorganizing with a focus on online sales. B ut many won’t return, turning shopping centers and malls into ghost towns. By recreating the physical shopping experience and capturing the consumer inside a virtual mall, REV could bring once mall-going consumers into a post-covid reality. While it won’t make the Radio Shack of yore come back, it does mean the old brand can get a facelift and, hopefully, regain some of its older, loyal customers.