Back in 2020, HBO Max released the sci-fi series Raised by Wolves. From producer Ridley Scott and creator Aaron Guzikowski, the series starred Amanda Collin and Abubakar Salim a pair of androids, respectively named Mother and Father, tasked with raising a group of human children following Earth’s cataclysmic end. If you were hoping for more of it after its second season premiered back in February, you’ll be displeased to learn that it’s been canceled.



Variety broke the news on Friday, confirming HBO Max’s decision to not continue the series . In a statement provided to Variety, the streamer said thanked the cast, crew, Ridley, Guzikowski, and co-EP David Zucker for their work on the series. “While we are not proceeding with a third season of Raised by Wolves, we are beyond grateful...for their beautiful artistry and unique ability to immerse fans into the world of Kepler-22b.”

News of the show’s impending end first arrived when Salim, in a long thread, tweeted the show may be on the chopping block. It wasn’t terribly surprising to him that the show would get cut, thanks to the recent Warner Bros. Discovery merger, but he still has hope that another season can be made. Citing the third season’s fully planned storyline, along with a “goliath of a production team,” Salim believed that the show has a fighting chance. Scott’s production company, Scott Free, is said to be shopping the series around to another platform, and Salim knows that the show has a strong international audience . “We’re in a unique position,” he tweeted. “This is where you all come in.”

Salim asked for a “call to action” from fans, pointing out that fandoms have managed to successfully grant dead (or thought to be dead) projects a second shot at life. While acknowledging that the show may still fail to get renewed or transition to a different service, he’s still asking for as much help as possible. “A lot of this comes down to rolling the die in our favor,” he continued. “Let’s give it our all. Let’s get that door finally open, and get the light we see of this show, flooding into other homes.”

