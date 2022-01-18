Netflix rolls out many new shows on what feels like a daily basis, there’s always a chance one or two fall through the cracks. For example, maybe you didn’t know that Michael B. Jordan is among the executive producers on a show called Raising Dion, about single mother Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) and her young son, Dion (Ja’Siah Young), dealing with the fact he’s developing superpowers—p o wers he’ll need to save the world and take down an evil villain named the Crooked Man.

Well, at least that’s what was what happened in season one. Based on the comic series by Dennis Liu, Raising Dion will return for a second season that sees the growing superhero learning more about his powers, meeting more superpowered people, and probably having to save the world again. Here’s the awesome looking season two trailer.

“When we created Raising Dion s eason one , we knew we wanted it to be for everyone— a dults, children, and adults who are still kids at heart,” executive producers Michael B. Jordan and Liz Raposo said in a press release. “The audience response was beyond our wildest expectations and along with our cast, crew, and partners at Netflix and MACRO, we cannot wait to bring you s eason two .”

“Dion and his friends are growing up and so is our show,” showrunner

Carol Barbee added. “In s eason two , you’re going to get even more action, more mystery, more surprises, and yes, more powers. Nicole’s challenges escalate as she comes face to face with every parent’s worst nightmare. The stakes are higher than ever, and we’re so excited for fans to continue this journey with us.”

Raising Dion returns to Netflix on February 1. It co-stars Jason Ritter as Pat Rollins aka Crooked Man; Rome Flynn as Tevin, Dion’s new trainer and a possible love interest for Nicole; as well as Griffin Robert Faulkner as Brayden, the new superpowered kid who comes to Atlanta. Then also there’s Jazmyn Simon as Kat Neese, Sammi Haney as Esperanza Jimenez, and others.

