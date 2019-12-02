Republican Challenger to Rep. Ilhan Omar Banned From Twitter for Rhetoric Trump Uses All the Time

Danielle Stella, a Republican who’s trying to unseat Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar in Minnesota, has been banned from Twitter. Stella’s last tweet, while admittedly horrible, is pretty damn close to the kind of tweets that President Donald Trump sends on a daily basis.



“If it is proven @IlhanMN passed sensitive info to Iran, she should be tried for #treason and hanged,” Stella tweeted from her account @2020MNCongress last week.

Stella was referring to a conspiracy theory popular on far-right websites that Rep. Omar has passed sensitive national security information to Iran through Qatar. The conspiracy theory appears to have been started by far-right activist Ryan Fournier on Twitter. Omar denied the allegations of being a Qatari asset to the Jerusalem Post.

“My suspension for advocating for the enforcement of federal code proves Twitter will always side with and fight to protect terrorists, traitors, pedophiles and rapists,” Stella told the Washington Times, which was the first news outlet to break the story of her ban from Twitter. Stella’s other Twitter account, @StarDanielle, has also been suspended.

Stella followed up on Facebook, complaining that she said Omar should be tried in court first, and only be executed if she’s guilty. Stella appears to think that this explanation makes everything just fine and dandy.

“Treason is the only thing mentioned in the constitution for the death penalty, punishable by hanging or firing squad. I believe all involved should be thoroughly investigated. I did not threaten anyone,” Stella wrote on Facebook.

“If you are calling [the tweet] a threat- you believe that individual is guilty, and therefore it is not a threat, it’s treason,” Stella continued. “You and the fake news #MSM are lying by calling it Iynch ing [sic] or terroristic threats.”

“I believe all traitors to our Country need to be tried for their many crimes. I’ve been outspoken about HRC crime family, BH0, S0R0S and others as well,” Stella continued, likely referring to Hillary Rodham Clinton (HRC), Barack Hussein Obama (BH0), and George Soros (S0R0S).

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed to Gizmodo via email that Stella’s account had been suspended but didn’t answer our most pressing question: What makes Stella’s tweet any different from the tweets that President Trump sends all the time?

Trump has previously tweeted that Omar and three other progressive women in the House should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came.” Omar came to the U.S. from Somalia as a child refugee. Trump also regularly accuses Democratic politicians of “treason,” something that is punishable by death.

In fact, when a reporter asked Trump point-blank back in May 2019 who had committed treason and perhaps should be executed, Trump rattled off a long list of names.

President Trump regularly calls members of the press “scum” and often suggests that his political opponents should be killed. But Trump has never been suspended from Twitter, based on a principle that political speech by politicians is inherently newsworthy. Stella’s tweet apparently didn’t meet the same threshold.

“Who’s the person who gave the whistleblower the information? Because that’s close to a spy,” Trump said at a fundraiser this past September. “You know what we used to do in the old days, when we were smart, right? The spies and treason, we used to handle it a little differently than we do now.”

What makes Stella different from Trump? Obviously, Trump’s account of 67 million followers happens to be a cash cow for Twitter. Stella only had about 30,000 followers, according to the most recent snapshot taken by the Wayback Machine.