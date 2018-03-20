Photo: AP

There are some people who might take one look at this photo of Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, and freak the hell out. The Amazon founder is walking with a robotic “dog” called SpotMini—the same robot dog manufactured by Boston Dynamics, which was recently filmed opening doors like a velociraptor out of Jurassic Park.



But it’s really nothing to worry about. This is fine. Everything is fine.

The robot was spotted taking a walk yesterday with Bezos at the annual MARS robotics conference in Palm Springs, California, though the robo-pooch was missing the door-opening arm that we saw back in February.

Someone with a more alarmist disposition might argue that seeing the world’s wealthiest person casually walking around with autonomous robots, not unlike those already deployed on the battlefield, is literally how a scifi dystopia movie starts.

But we’re not the alarmist type. This is all perfectly fine. Everything is fine and this is nothing to worry about.

Bezos, who’s currently worth about $130 billion, is always an enthusiastic participant in the annual invite-only conference, last year suiting up in a gigantic 13-foot tall robot. This is also fine and nothing to worry about—just perfectly normal stuff.

Bezos is also very interested in space exploration and has millions of dollars worth of contracts with the US intelligence community. These, too, are all things that are perfectly normal and nobody should worry about. There has never been a work of science fiction that warns about this exact mix of elements leading humanity down a path of inevitable self-destruction. How would that even work? Everything is fine.

However, Bezos was recently photographed eating iguana, which is fucking weird.

Better keep a close eye on anybody doing that shit. That’s just not normal.

