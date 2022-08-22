If you would prefer not to wait a full two weeks until the season six premiere of Rick and Morty, you don’t have to—it turns out a new episode, the much-teased “Wormageddon,” has come out today! It’s just not an episode you can watch, exactly.



Bizarrely, but also exactly on-brand for Rick and Morty, it turns out “Wormageddon” is a series of 14 pop-up art installations that have been erected around the world—including every continent other than Antarctica—that will somehow tell a story that will bridge the gap between the destruction of the Citadel at the end of season five and the season six premiere.

According to an interview with show co-creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland over at USA Today, five locations will slowly be revealed but none will remain unlisted, at least until crazed fans frantically search for them across the globe. Those wanting (cryptic, maddening) clues can head over to the official Rick and Morty website and social med ia. At least the first site has been revealed as Mexico City:

Wormageddon: MEXICO CITY | Rick and Morty | adult swim

So grab your passport, spend several thousands of dollars on plane tickets, or, you know, just wait two weeks.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

