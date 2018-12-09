Image: Gizmodo, Wikimedia, Mark Lennihan (AP), Gizmodo

It hasn’t been a great week for tech giants, a few of whom were taken to task for all manner of questionable ethics or decision-making. Facebook, reliable nuisance that it is, knew that tracking who you call is messed up but did it anyway. Tumblr announced a ban on porn, which will invariably lead to further stigmatization and alienation of sex workers online. And Uber’s restrictive arbitration contract came back to bite it in the ass thanks in part to a group of 12,501 clever drivers, though that one’s arguably a win for the little guy.

But beyond all that, however, we covered some other super interesting stuff as well. For example, we dug into what happens when two black holes collide. We laid out what we hope for the future of Apple’s AirPods, rumors swirling as they are. And we rounded up the best science stories we’ve written all year, which you can check out right here. Also, how about some robot dogs and space gardening?

As a nice closer before we head into a new week, check out these reads and more in our roundup of the best Gizmodo stories of the week below.

