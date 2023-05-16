Queen Cleopatra | Official Trailer | Netflix

Queen Cleopatra is actually the second season of a Netflix docuseries titled African Queens, and describes the life and death of the titular ruler of Egypt. The casting of a biracial actress to play Cleopatra sparked criticism amongst Egyptians, which likely led to the show’s less-than-savory reception.

Camilla Long of The Times wrote: “It is patchy sub-Game of Thrones cosplay interwoven with academics you’ve never heard of.”

Queen Cleopatra has a 10% critic score and a 2% audience score.

Santa Inc.

SANTA INC Trailer (2021) Seth Rogen, Comedy Movie

Santa Inc. is a brash, foul-mouthed look at the North Pole staring Seth Rogen and Sarah Silverman. The HBO Max original saw praise for its dissection of toxic work culture, while its raunchy humor was criticized for missing the mark.

Santa Inc. has no critic score and a 4% audience score.

Fairview

The Aftermath of a Covid Party - Fairview

Adult animated series Fairview takes place in a world completely populated by nesting dolls, and focuses on a group of said dolls navigating the world of local politics. The Comedy Central show is billed as a satire tackling the hot topics of cryptocurrency, critical race theory, and the climate crisis, but Fairview’s bite is not resonating with audiences.

Fairview has no critic score and a 4% audience score.

Motel Makeover

Motel Makeover Season 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Everyone loves a good home makeover show, but apparently not everyone loves a questionable motel makeover show. Netflix’s Motel Makeover sees two women flipping a dingy motel after successfully flipping their own in a bid to create a motel empire, but the show’s cliche and cheugy approach to home makeovers and subtle pro-gentrification narrative left a bad taste in viewers’ mouths.

Motel Makeover has no critic score and a 4% audience score.

everything’s gonna be all white

everything’s gonna be all white (2022) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME Documentary Series

Showtime’s everything’s gonna be all white is a docuseries dissecting white supremacy in America. The four episode series features talking head perspectives from historians, comedians, and activists like Margaret Cho, Tamika Mallory, and Favianna Rodriguez. Despite its noble effort, everything’s gonna be all white was criticized by audiences for furthering the American racial divide, according to Parade.

everything’s gonna be all white has no critic score and a 4% audience score.

Anne Boleyn

Anne Boleyn Official Trailer | Streaming AMC+ Exclusively on Dec 9th

This thriller miniseries on AMC+ depicts the final five months of Queen Anne Boleyn’s life before she was beheaded in 1536. The series shares a lot of the same story beats with Queen Cleopatra, and while critics were a little more receptive to it, audiences were not.

Anne Boleyn has a 50% critic score and a 6% audience score.

Generation Gap

Generation Gap

The Kelly Ripa-hosted Generation Gap is a competition series that featured teams of children working with their parents or grandparents to tackle questions about culture of then and now. Generation Gap is pretty inoffensive, and that’s the problem—it’s boring.

Generation Gap has no critic score and a 6% audience score.

The Real Friends of WeHo

This Season On: The Real Friends of WeHo

The Real Friends of WeHo is MTV’s dying breath as it clings to a bygone trend of cable TV reality shows. The series features six LGBTQ+ friends living and working in and around West Hollywood, California and quickly devolves into the manufactured drama that built the likes of E! and Bravo more successfully.

The Real Friends of WeHo has no critic score and a 6% audience score.

Velma

Velma | Official Teaser | HBO Max

HBO Max’s Velma is a re-imagined and more mature version of the classic Scooby-Do lore, which exists in a separate universe than this series. Velma was created by audience darling Mindy Kaling, but viewers weren’t really on board with this retelling of the classic cartoon.

Velma has a 40% critic score and a 6% audience score.

Bling Empire: New York

Bling Empire: New York Season 1 | Official Teaser | Netflix

Bling Empire has been described as a real-life counterpart to Crazy Rich Asians, following the lives of some of the most affluent Asian socialites in Los Angeles. The show’s sister series Bling Empire: New York is also one of the most poorly rated shows on Rotten Tomatoes, and in a rare move, Netflix opted not to order a second season of either Bling Empire or its New York spinoff, according to Deadline.

Bling Empire: New York has no critic score and a 7% audience score.

