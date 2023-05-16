We are in an era of prestige television, from the heights of Silo, Succession, Barry, and others settin g a quality precedent for other shows to live up to—with some failing miserably. If you’re not going to be the best, you might as well be the worst, and Netflix’s Queen Cleopatra, a docudrama depicting the life and death of the Egyptian monarch, has earned the coveted title of worst show on Rotten Tomatoes, as reported by Forbes, with a whopping 2% audience score.

While that number could rise—or even fall—Queen Cleopatra is not alone in being awfully reviewed. Here are nine more of the worst audience reviewed series on Rotten Tomatoes.