California Pay Transparency Reveals Big Tech Salaries

California’s salary transparency law has officially gone into effect as of January 1, forcing companies to unveil the wages they pay to their workers. As such, the curtain is being pulled on the mystery behind the cash flowing through some of Silicon Valley’s biggest companies.



This past September, California Governor Gavin Newsom officially signed Senate Bill 1162 into law, which requires California companies with more than 15 employees to post a position’s salary in its job posting. Likewise, current employees can request the pay scale of their position from the company.

New York City enacted a similar pay transparency law earlier this year, with only minor hiccups, and New York State has also signed a statewide pay transparency law. Senate Bill 1162 was specifically designed to tackle gender pay gaps, according to quotes from Governor Newsom, but an unintended side effect of the state’s transparency law is that it now sheds light on how much some of the world’s largest tech companies pay their workers.

Advertisement

Gizmodo took a look at three random job openings each from Meta, Apple, and Tesla to find out how much these companies are paying for different positions. While job posting websites like Indeed do offer salary estimates, these salary ranges are likely more accurate as they are straight from the horse’s mouth.

California-based jobs at Meta pay:

G/O Media may get a commission 20% off Bagsmart Travel Cable Organizer Travel smarter

This slim organizer fits into backpacks and carry-ons, and has a weather-resistant and padded exterior. Buy for $24 at Amazon Advertisement

California-based jobs at Apple pay:

Shipping, Receiving and Mail Lead $60,403.20 to $90,667.20 per year assuming a 40 hour work week for 52 weeks);

assuming a 40 hour work week for 52 weeks); Display Technologist $113,500 and $207,000 per year ;

; WiFi Quality Engineer $113,500 and $171,000 per year.

Advertisement

California-based jobs at Tesla pay:

Solar Maintenance, Lead Roofer $30,430.40 to $109,449.60 per year assuming a 40 hour work week for 52 weeks);

per year assuming a 40 hour work week for 52 weeks); Automotive Painter $37,939.20 to $170,726.40 assuming a 40 hour work week for 52 weeks);

assuming a 40 hour work week for 52 weeks); Associate Quality Engineer $57,600 to $309,600 per year.

Advertisement

The salary ranges on some of the positions are comically massive, which probably isn’t great for the potential employee if they’re being offered a job on the lower end. But it does give both the company and the job seekers wiggle room to negotiate. Each of these corporations had hundreds of job openings in California alone and Gizmodo took at look at a few more from each company. On the surface, it appeared that Meta offered less entry-level positions than Apple and Tesla. Tesla, meanwhile, seems to be leaning heavier into positions that pay hourly as opposed to annually. And while Tesla has positioned itself as a tech company, there’s been recent pushback among investors, labeling it a carmaker, not a tech firm.