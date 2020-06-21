Samsung Blu-Ray Players Are Getting Stuck in Endless Startup Loops and We Don't Know Why

Photo : Jung Yeon-Je ( Getty Images )

If your Samsung Blu-ray player randomly started going on the fritz, you’re not alone. This week, thousands of users reported experiencing bugs that rendered their devices useless, and what’s causing the issue remains unknown.



According to several reports that flooded Reddit, ZDNet, Twitter, and Samsung’s own support forum, owners complain that their Blu-ray players become stuck in an endless start-up loop after being turned on. Others reported that their home theater systems have stopped responding to button commands, begun shutting down seconds after booting up, or started making weird buzzing noises as if trying to read a disk, even in cases where there wasn’t one inserted.

Reports of these issues began cropping up on Friday, according to ZDNet, and have continued to pop up throughout the weekend. The issue doesn’t appear to be contained to one model either, as users have reported experiencing it with the BD-JM57C, BD-J5900, HT-J5500W, and other versions from Samsung, according to Digital Trends. One user posted a video of their Blu-ray player getting caught in this reboot loop, which you can check out below.

Samsung did not immediately respond to Gizmodo’s request for comment, but a customer service representative responded to complaints posted on its community forum and said the company is investigating the issue.

“We are aware of customers who have reported an issue with boot loops on some Blu-Ray players and we are looking into this further. We will post an update here on this thread when we have more information,” wrote a Samsung community manager.

Barring any solid explanation, users are posting their own theories for why this bug would affect so many of Samsung’s devices at once. Some have speculated that a faulty firmware update might have crashed the systems, but ZDNet posited that the most likely culprit is an expired SSL certificate. It acts as a link in the chain that allows Samsung’s Blu-ray players to connect to the company’s servers , which would explain why the issue appears to be showing up on more than just a single model.

As of writing this, it seems likely that Monday will be the earliest we see Samsung push out a fix, though th ere’s always the possibility that the issue’s more complicated than speculators predict so it could take longer. My condolences to anyone who planned on curling up with a good movie this weekend.