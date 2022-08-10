Samsung held its virtual Galaxy Unpacked event today to debut its next generation of foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. The two smartphones are fourth-generation follow-ups to last year’s Z Flip and Z Fold releases. They are accompanied by two new smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, plus the next-generation successors to the Galaxy Buds Pro.

I got to see all the new hardware in a first look before we review the devices. You can read the full rundown of each phone, smartwatch, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro seperately. But if you’d rather not get into the weeds and want to check out what’s new, click through, and I’ll walk you through all the latest devices introduced at Galaxy Unpacked.