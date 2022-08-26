Life happens, and it’ll be a while before I have a full assessment of Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5. But so far, I’m pleased with what I’ve been wearing. As I’ve been working on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 reviews—the former of which is ready to read if you are—I’ve been testing the Galaxy Watch 5 to figure out what Samsung has and hasn’t improved. I agree with some reviewers that it’s still the best and only Android smartwatch worth buying.



I’m also still assessing whether this particular smartwatch is worth the upgrade to its identical -looking predecessor. I’ve been wearing the Galaxy Watch 4 since it launched last year. Despite some of the issues I’ve had with the LTE-enabled model, it’s a great smartwatch, and I’m in no rush to replace it with something else. Anyway, the one new feature I desperately want access to that’s available in the Galaxy Watch 5 hasn’t even been activated.

Until I can give you the full review of life with the Galaxy Watch 5, here are a few things I like about it and a few things I currently don’t.