Winner: Star Trek

Star Trek came to Hall H in style this year. Even with the fact that it only just recently ended an unprecedented run of new episodes that’s been going on for six months at this point, Paramount gave us big news: our very first look at the return of the Next Generation crew in Picard’s final season, the hilarious trailer for Lower Decks’ third season—we’re still not over the DS9 gag—and, of course, what might just be the thing that proves Trek is one of the most confidently bananas franchise on TV or in general right now: news of a live-action/animated hybrid crossover between Lower Decks and Strange New Worlds.



And hey, celebratory drinks afterwards at the Ten Forward experience? Don’t mind if we do. ‘Qapla!