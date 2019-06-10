San Francisco Is Getting Sick of All Your Dumbass 'Disruption'

The Wild West days of unapproved or unwanted technology infiltrating public spaces in San Francisco without permission from the city may be nearing their end.



City officials are hoping to establish an Office of Emerging Technology within the Department of Public Works to help manage the kind of tech companies seeking to disrupt public spaces, the San Francisco Chronicle first reported last week, such as with the deluge of scooters that have cropped up in cities nationwide without first securing proper permitting.

Board of Supervisors President Norman Yee introduced legislation for establishing the office last week. Yee said in a tweet at the time that the initiative was meant to “support innovation, but also ensure that new technologies ultimately result in a net common good.” According to the Chronicle, the office will be responsible for permitting companies with technologies not yet covered by city regulations.

“We have been in conversations with city agencies, tech, labor, and community groups to help develop this office,” Yee said of the proposal. “We look forward to continuing this collaborative approach to emerging tech.”

The Chronicle reported that the office would launch with a $250,000 budget and would handle the one-year permitting process for emerging tech.

As much as the office would be a benefit to residents of San Francisco who have grown tired of watching emerging technologies litter public spaces or interrupt pedestrian walkways—as was the case last year when scooters startups bombarded the city’s streets—it also stands to benefit startups by helping identify potential regulatory hurdles or permitting issues.

Jennifer Stojkovich, executive director of technology trade group sf.citi, told NPR-member station KQED commended the initiative, adding that there is often “legislation that comes out without industry being at the table, and I appreciate [Yee] involving us in the beginning.”

KQED reported that residents will have a 30-day window to provide feedback on the new office proposal before it is heard and voted on twice by the Board of Supervisors. We’ve reached out to the city for more information and will update this post if we hear back.