Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Privacy and Security

Scammers Are Pretending They Saw You Naked on Zoom

johnbiggs
John Biggs
Filed to:scams
scamscybersecurity
4
Save
Illustration for article titled Scammers Are Pretending They Saw You Naked on Zoom
Photo: Stringer (Getty Images)

In an era of Jeffrey Toobin and always-on webcams, scammers have launched a new grift that involves claiming that they have access to your naked Zoom videos.

Advertisement

Trust me: They don’t. But that doesn’t mean they won’t try to convince you otherwise.

Documented by antispam researchers at Bitdefender, the scam email begins innocuously enough: “Hello. This will grab your attention. You have used Zoom recently, like most of us during these bad COVID times and I have very unfortunate news for you.”

Advertisement

The scammers then go on to claim to have made a recording “where you work on yourself.” And they don’t mean they have video of you doing push-ups.

“Please dont blame me or yourself for this, I didn’t have any bad intentions,” the email continues. “I got very sick, lost my job, about to be evicted and have no money to survive. All of this because of the stupid virus. I’m sorry. I have no other choice.”

G/O Media may get a commission
TCL - 55" Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV
TCL - 55" Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV

The email ends in a request for $2,000 in bitcoin and includes a cryptocurrency address. It’s unclear if the hackers have received any payments. The scammers sent almost 250,000 emails to victims in the United States, according to Bitdefender. The attack began on October 20.

Advertisement

If you get this email, do not fear—the people sending these mails most likely don’t have video of you naked. Yes, Zoom has been a victim of hacks ranging from the annoying (zoombombing) to the truly dangerous (remote code execution), and security researchers at TrendMicro discovered Zoom downloaders from unofficial sources bundled with malware that would allow attackers to gain access to a victim’s webcam. But it’s unlikely these scammers are putting that much effort into this spam ploy. And if you’re still freaked out, you can always use a webcam cover.

Illustration for article titled Scammers Are Pretending They Saw You Naked on Zoom
Screenshot: BitDefender
Advertisement

The scammers close the email with similar aplomb.

“P.S. Don’t try to report this to the police,” they write. “Good luck! Don’t stress!”

Advertisement

All kidding aside, most of these scams are not real and, except in the case of ransomware that has encrypted all of your hospital’s files, paying any sum to prevent blackmail is usually a bad idea.

Advertisement

That said, maybe close your laptop the next time you decide to Donald Duck it before a business call? It’s a best practice in today’s fast-paced online work environment and just good manners.

John Biggs

John Biggs is a writer from Ohio who lives in Brooklyn. He likes books, board games, watches, and his dog. He is the Editor-in-Chief of Gizmodo.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Miles Morales' New Game Gives Him His Amazing, Spectacular, and Ultimate Into the Spider-Verse Suit

Disney Made a Skinless Robot That Can Realistically Stare Directly Into Your Soul

Hey Tucker Carlson, We Have Some Guesses About What Happened to Your Hunter Biden Docs

Passwords of Florida County Election Officials Temporarily Exposed

DISCUSSION

token-liberal
lone_liberal

It’s just a Zoom twist on an already common scam. I see them in our quarantined mail all of the time, and strangely enough they claim exactly the same thing for multiple email addresses. Mark as spam and move on if it makes it through your filters. 