The Future Is Here
Trailer Frenzy

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off's New Trailer Is a Wild, Rockin' Trip

NYCC 2023 got us our latest look at Netflix's anime adaptation of the classic comic—complete with the 2010 live action movie.

By
James Whitbrook
Image for article titled Scott Pilgrim Takes Off&#39;s New Trailer Is a Wild, Rockin&#39; Trip
Screenshot: Netflix

New York Comic Con is here, and Netflix came ready to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Scott Pilgrim comics next year with the latest look at its new animated adaptation of Brian Lee O’Malley’s seminal series.

Animated by Science Saru—the Masaaki Yuasa/Eunyoung Choi-founded Japanese studio behind Inu-Oh, Devilman Crybaby, Japan Sinks, and more—Scott Pilgrim Takes Off faithfully adapts the original aesthetic of O’Malley’s comic series, and then gives your brain a twist by bringing back pretty much most of the cast of Edgar Wright’s 2010 movie to voice their characters again.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off | Official Trailer | Netflix

Yes, that means—deep breath— Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Satya Bhabha, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Mae Whitman, and Ellen Wong all return to reprise their roles, and honestly while some are more suited to the medium of voiceover work than others, what really shines here is how Takes Off looks.

It’s like seeing O’Malley’s comics actually come to life, lovingly rendered and yet also with a ton of neat little visual twists that boggle the eye as much as the fact you’re hearing the cast of a nearly 14-year-old movie settle back into their roles.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off begins streaming on Netflix November 17.

