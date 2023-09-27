New Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Clip Explains Ramona's Netflix Connection

When Scott Pilgrim searches for his dream girl—you know, the one who has “hair like this”—he gets some important intel from Julie Powers. The rest of the scene, which you can see below, follows what you might recognize from Edgar Wright’s 2010 Scott Pilgrim vs. the World movie... with a Netflix twist that’s perfect for the streamer’s new anime series.

Yes, that’s Michael Cera, Aubrey Plaza, and Kieran Culkin reprising their voice roles from the movie, something that’s echoed throughout the rest of the cast. You gotta love Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’s adorable embrace of vintage technology, and how it really looks like the show will both stay true to the movie (and the graphic novel both adaptations are drawn from) while tailoring certain details to this new medium.

All eight episodes of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off hit Netflix November 17.

