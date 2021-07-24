The long-awaited second half of Lucifer season five arrived on Netflix in late May, so there’s not much for the DC Comics show’s faithful to do except wonder endlessly about season six, the series’ final installment. The show’s San Diego Comic-Con @ Home panel knew this, and geared its programming toward Luci-fans accordingly.

Advertisement

Tom Ellis, the cheeky devil himself, sat down with Lucifer executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich to dish on what’s next (in a clever twist, Luke Cook, who played Lucifer on a different Netflix series—Chilling Adventures of Sabrina—was the panel host) . Season five, which aired in two parts thanks to covid-related production delays, explored the very complicated dynamic that emerged when a weary God (Dennis Haysbert) visited Earth and declared his intention to retire, prompting his sons Lucifer (Ellis) and Michael (also Ellis, doing an American accent) to brawl over who’ll get the gig as his replacement. Plus, there were all sorts of other Lucifer shenanigans—including the deaths of some crucial characters , musical numbers, and romantic reunions, and even time for a bit of crime-solving and glamour shots of Los Angeles along the way.



“It’s so rewarding because we’ve been sitting on this story and this journey for so long, and finally to have been to share it with everybody and see everyone’s reactions and just revel in how well it turned out and the incredible performances tha t were on the screen —it’s been wonderful, ” Henderson said of finally launching the rest of season five into the world. Here’s the full panel, which does contain some spoilers if you haven’t watched all of season five.

There’s some fun stuff in there about season five—the musical episode gets a lot of attention— a nd big props to Lucifer for actually taking the time to include some fan questions in the panel ( even if they were of the “what character would you most want to play other than Lucifer ?” variety) . But season six news was the main draw, and the panel announced that it’ll be arriving on Netflix surprisingly soon: September 10. Other details were less concrete—a favorite guest star or two will return; Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) will pursue a new career with LAPD ; and Ella (Aimee Garcia) might finally realize the truth about Lucifer.

W hen host Cook asked if Lucifer will really have all of God’s powers, as the season five cliffhanger suggested, Henderson kept it vague: “I think that’ll be one of the first questions that our characters will be asking when we start season six.”

“He’s got quite a few mysteries to solve in season six,” Ellis said of his character. “He grew up a lot, and he’s still in the process of growing up, but I think it’s that classic thing of ‘be careful what you wish for.’ Because he did convince himself about a lot of things during season five, but when something that you think about actually happens, it often feels very different. So that’s the kind of conundrum that Lucifer finds himself in, in season six.”

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.