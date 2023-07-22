Surprise! Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Lower Decks Crossover Is Streaming Today

Thought you’d had enough Star Trek: Strange New Worlds this week? Think again. To not leave fans who didn’t directly beam into San Diego Comic-Con feeling left out today, Paramount has made the surprise move to drop the latest episode of the series—its highly anticipated crossover with Star Trek: Lower Decks—for everyone right now.



Yes, as of 4pm PT/7pm ET today, “Those Old Scientists,” the seventh episode of Strange New Worlds’ sophomore season, is streaming on Paramount+, after fans got to see it a little earlier today during the Star Trek universe panel in San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H. The episode sees Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome reprise their roles as Ensigns Brad Boimler and Beckett Mariner from Lower Decks, for the first time in live-action as they are ported across time and space into the era of Strange New Worlds and its golden age of space exploration.

Almost as good news for fans is that this early drop isn’t going to mean your next Trek fixin’ is going to be a little longer wait than usual. Paramount also confirmed that the early drop will reshuffle the remaining three episodes of the season by a week—episode 8, “Under the Cloak of War,” will stream in place of “Those Old Scientists” next Thursday, July 27, and the show will return to its regular weekly cadence after that for episode 9, the musical episode “Subspace Rhapsody” (August 3), and series finale, episode 10 (August 10).

Stay tuned for io9's recap of the Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks crossover tomorrow. For now, get ready to g o watch!

