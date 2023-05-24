Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has released the first official trailer that shows the cast of Lower Decks in full, live-action glory. While we’ve gotten earlier trailers for season two, this is a pretty cool little wink at a highly anticipated crossover episode for Strange New Worlds. Watch the newest trailer below.



Star Trek: Strange New Worlds | Season 2 Official Trailer | Paramount+

Strange New Worlds follows Captain Pike (Anson Mount), Number One (Rebecca Romijn), Spock (Ethan Peck) and the other members of the Enterprise as they continue their exploration of the universe. This season looks like it will capitalize on a lot of the drama of season one and amp up the humor, brinigng on the Lower Decks crewmembers for some comedic relief.

Lower Decks is an animated show following the escapades of Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) and Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid) who are typically animated. This crossover episode will be their first live-action appearance, and Newsome and Quaid absolutely look the parts.

Advertisement

New episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will be available on Thursdays, beginning June 15, exclusively on Paramount+.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

