Strange New Worlds follows Captain Pike (Anson Mount), Number One (Rebecca Romijn), Spock (Ethan Peck) and the other members of the Enterprise as they continue their exploration of the universe. This season looks like it will capitalize on a lot of the drama of season one and amp up the humor, brinigng on the Lower Decks crewmembers for some comedic relief.

Lower Decks is an animated show following the escapades of Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) and Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid) who are typically animated. This crossover episode will be their first live-action appearance, and Newsome and Quaid absolutely look the parts.

New episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will be available on Thursdays, beginning June 15, exclusively on Paramount+.

