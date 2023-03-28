Television

Star Trek Shares Exciting Updates on Strange New Worlds, Lower Decks, and Prodigy

As Picard heads into the last half of its final season, Paramount+ is making sure Star Trek fans have plenty to look forward to.

By
Cheryl Eddy
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Anson Mount as Captain Pike on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Anson Mount as Captain Pike on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Photo: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Good news, Star Trek fans—in the broadest sense, because this affects multiple among Paramount+’s current crop of shows. The streamer has just revealed premiere dates and renewal news for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star: Trek Prodigy.

Watch
io9 Q Star Trek Phone Message
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Playing Raffi Throughout Star Trek: Picard
February 27, 2023
Rainn Wilson’s First Fandoms: Star Trek And D&D
June 15, 2022

First, new seasons of pre-TOS series Strange New Worlds and animated series Lower Decks will be arriving very soon: Strange New Worlds on June 15, and Lower Decks at a “late summer” date TBD. As fans have already been eagerly anticipating, that second season of Strange New Worlds will include the crossover episode—mixing animation and live-action—with Lower Decks, which will bring Tawny Newsome’s Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise, no doubt to cause mischief and mayhem galore. As previously announced, Riker himself, Jonathan Frakes, is the director on that one.

Advertisement

And, very exciting! Both shows have also been renewed for 10 more episodes—guaranteeing a third season for Strange New Worlds, and a fifth season for Lower Decks.

Then, animated kids’ series Star Trek: Prodigy will return this winter (date TBD) for its second season. As we already knew, Star Trek: Discovery’s fifth and final season will be premiering in early 2024—and of course you can catch new episodes of Picard streaming Thursdays on Paramount+.

G/O Media may get a commission
Lenovo Spring Clearance
up to 70% off
Lenovo Spring Clearance

Deals on deals
Take up to 70% off at Lenovo's Spring Clearance sale, including a wide range of laptops, monitors, and tablets. Take an extra 15% off with the promo code.

Use the promo code CLEARANCE2023
Advertisement
Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.