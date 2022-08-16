As critics and reviewers got a look at the first four episodes of Marvl’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the reactions have been trickling in via social media. Overall, positive! There’s a lot of praise for the lead, Tatiana Maslany, and the sit-com storytelling beats. There are some who feel like this Marvel installment is a little empty of what makes the MCU expansive, but these reactions are in the minority. (A few made comments about the VFX but... we’ve already talked about that, haven’t we?) Read below for some more initial thoughts on the show!

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Back to School Back to School Month with Govee Sale Decorate your dorm

You may not be allowed to paint your dorm room walls when you get back to school, but no one can stop you from painting them with light! Govee has a ton of different RGB smart lights on sale just for the occasion as the first week of school approaches. Shop at Amazon Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

So, what do you think? Do these reviews make you more excited for She-Hulk or is all the attention turning you off?

Advertisement

She-Hulk will premiere on August 18, on Disney+. Our full recap of episode 1 is coming soon.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.