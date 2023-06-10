Skull Island | Official Trailer | Netflix

Where Skull’s first trailer from last month was all about setting a tone, this new one shows some more monsters the survivors will have to fight if they want to get off the island alive, of which there are many. (At least one of them will be another Skincrawler, which Kong had to fight in the Skull Island movie.) Kong himself makes a handful of appearances throughout, and it looks like he’ll be doing what he does best: saving humans and power bombing monsters with his fists or their own teeth. It all looks like a fun enough time, and should be a good way to tide folks over until he eventually returns in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire sometime next year.

All episodes of Skull Island will premiere Thursday, June 22 on Netflix.

