Huge numbers of Twitter users on Tuesday found their push notifications turned to useless strings of letters and numbers, and so far no one—including CEO Jack Dorsey—seems to know why.

The bizarre notifications appear to be related to Twitter’s newest iOS update, version 7.34, and have caused confusion for a large swath of the service. Some users even suspected these notifications might represent some form of phishing attack or data breach. Thus far, the cause of these garbled messages is unknown, but the bug was confirmed this afternoon by Dorsey, who tweeted bluntly “We’re seeing this issue too. On it,” accompanied by a screengrab of what appears to be his own non-functioning notifications stream.

Six minutes later, he added, “Should be fixed now. Working to understand why it happened.”

We’ve reached out to Twitter for clarification on the cause of this issue and will update with their information when we hear back.