In its latest attempt to compete with Microsoft’s Game Pass, Sony is bringing cloud streaming support for PS5 games to PlayStation Plus Premium members. Soon, members will no longer need to download games to the PS5 console, and hopefully, that means Sony’s recently announced handheld is going to be more useful than we thought.

The rollout comes a year after Sony opened up PlayStation Plus tiered plans which brought added benefits to subscribers including game trials and access to some of the company’s extensive back catalog.

The company has not set a firm release date for a full roll-out of the streaming service, saying it is in the “early stages” and Sony is “currently testing cloud streaming for supported PS5 games,” adding that it “includes PS5 titles from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Game Trials, as well as supported digital PS5 titles that players own.”

No games were mentioned today so we’ll have to wait and see what will be supported by the cloud streaming feature but the company said it will, initially, feature a limited selection with “as many games as possible” being added in the long term. “We’re in the early stages right now, and we can’t wait to share more details when we’re ready, including a launch time frame,” Maguire said in the press release.

The announcement comes a month after Sony confirmed the release of its newest handheld device last month, known within the company only as Project Q. PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan teased the cloud streaming when releasing Project Q, saying the company would reveal plans for the cloud gaming space in the coming months.

“We observe mobility in gaming habits to be an increasingly important trend, and the cloud will be fundamental to allowing us, or indeed anybody else, to exploit that trend,” he said in a business call, Video Games Chronicle reported.

The handheld can be used through a WiFi connection and at the time of the announcement, Sony said that it would need to connect to a PS5 to access the user’s game library. Project Q was met with complaints and skepticism from consumers who didn’t feel like it was a true mobile gaming console . But in light of Sony’s cloud streaming rollout, there’s renewed hope that the handheld will be able to function when users aren’t at home .

D espite Sony’s optimism that the cloud streaming option will benefit users, there is mixed messaging from Sony’s chief executive, Kenichiro Yoshida, who warned in an interview with The Financial Times that gaming via cloud streaming is “very tricky.” Yoshida told the outlet, “I think cloud itself is an amazing business model, but when it comes to games, the technical difficulties are high.”