The return of Miles Morales is going to be just a little bit longer. Sony just announced that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will now be released June 2, 2023, moved back eight months from its most recent October 7 release date. Which sucks. But, we now know when the second part is coming too. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II will be released March 29, 2024.

In addition to the new Spider-Verse release dates (which noticeably removed the “Part One” from the first film), Dakota Johnson’s Madame Web was given a release date of July 7, 2023, which means it’ll still be in theaters with Spider-Verse.

Sony also released some very basic official synopses with the news and since you’re probably in shock at this moment, maybe these will ease the pain a bit. “Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered,” the official description reads. It then confirms the filmmaking team (directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, written by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, and David Callaham) and mentions three cast members: Oscar Isaac, Shameik Moore, and Hailee Steinfeld.

Madame Web has even less but it’s interesting: “Madame Web is a clairvoyant whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world itself. This is the story of how she came to be.” Johnson and Sydney Sweeney are confirmed along with director S.J. Clarkson and writers Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

No reason was given for the news as of publication but if any of the filmmakers respond, we’ll update the post.

The news comes mere days after Across the Spider-Verse was originally going to hit theaters in April 2022, which feels a bit like salt in the wound at this point. But hopefully, the delay has nothing to do with problems, and everything to do with the filmmakers wanting as much time as possible to make sure their highly anticipated film is worth the wait. We think it will be.

