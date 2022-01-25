After over a month in theaters, Spider-Man: No Way Home is still number one at the box office. And while it’s rumored to be coming home for digital download in late February, today you can bring a piece of it home yourself. The entire script is online.

Deadline posted the link to the script, which you can get directly here. It was of course written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, and while the title page says “Serenity Now,” don’t worry, it’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. (Both previous movies in the series, Homecoming and Far From Home, used Seinfeld-inspired working titles to keep the production secret: “Summer of George” and “Fall of George.”) We have yet to read the full script start to finish , but we did a little skimming to the bits you probably are curious about. Spoilers inbound.

The scene where Ned and MJ summon Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man is on page 119. He’s referred to as “Webb-verse Peter” but also as Andrew Garfield in the descriptions. Page 124 is where “Raimi-verse Peter” is introduced; he’s described as Tobey Maguire, of course . Tom Holland is just referred to as “Peter” throughout.



The big moment when the three Spider-Men finally team up is delivered with appropriate excitement by the writers on page 150:

THREE SPIDER-MEN SWINGING AS A TEAM! They land, one by one, on the Statue of Liberty’s crown. Just as— Sandman, Electro, and Lizard rise directly across from them. THREE SPIDER-MEN VS. THREE VILLAINS!

Also, the ending is just beautiful. Here’s how it reads on page 181 (talk about a long script!:

EXT. NEW YORK ROOFTOP - MOMENTS LATER (NIGHT) Spider-Man flips and rolls across a snowy roof in a BLUE AND RED SUIT (new for him, but reminiscent of suits he’s seen before). Spider-Man leaps and— EXT. ROCKEFELLER PLAZA - CONTINUOUS (NIGHT) —Soars over the Rockefeller Christmas tree with a newfound sense of freedom. Liberated from having to juggle two lives. Peter Parker is no more, but Spider-Man lives on...

“Peter Parker is no more, but Spider-Man lives on...” We love that.

Again, head to Deadline to download the full script for one of the highest grossing films of all time. Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.

