The last two decades have given us four Spider-Men on the big screen, from Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker all the way to the vanguard lead in animation as Miles Morales swings across the Spider-Verse. In all that time, Sony’s Imageworks VFX house has been part of the team that’s breathed life into the Spidey universe, and is looking back at its history in its 30th year.



io9 is excited to share this exclusive highlight reel celebrating both the 20th anniversary of Sony’s Spider-Man movies and 30 years of Sony Imageworks, the studio’s VFX house that has been with Peter Parker and his friends (and foes) for all those years. From the exhilarating first swings of Peter in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man to a glimpse of the universes yet to come in next year’s Across the Spider-Verse, it’s a wonderful look back at Spidey’s 21st century movie history.

While it doesn’t dive too deep behind the scenes on the making of all these VFX moments, it’s still a nice nostalgic look back at how Spider-Man’s escapades have evolved on-screen in the past 20 years. Sit back, relax, and let the Spider-vibes go all Peter tingle on you for a couple of minutes.

