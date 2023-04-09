Before there was Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge, before there was Galactic Starcruiser, heck, even before there were prequel movies, there was Star Tours. The first collaboration between Lucasfilm and Disney theme parks debuted in 1987 and in the decades since, has always attempted to stay current. On Sunday at Star Wars Celebration, it was announced that tradition will continue.

“2024 is going to be a great year for traveling on Star Tours,” Scott Trowbridge, one of the lead Imagineers behind Galaxy’s Edge, said at the convention. N ew destinations will be added to the thrill ride in all three parks it resides in: Disneyland in Anaheim, CA, Hollywood Studios in Orlando, FL and Disneyland Paris is, well, you know. That’s the good news.

Advertisement

The bad, but also tantalizingly awesome news, is that Disney is not saying what specific locations are being added to the ride. Why? Because they’re from Star Wars content that hasn’t been released yet. What that probably means something from Ahsoka, Skeleton Crew, or even The Acolyte, as those are expected to be the next three major Star Wars releases between now and 2024. (Also, who is to say what happens in the last few episodes of The Mandalorian?) As we don’t know what planets those shows visit yet, it’s impossible to say what these places could be. But hopefully, they’re as memorable and exciting as some of the other recent additions to the ride.

After debuting in 1987, Star Tours remained largely unchanged until 2011, when multiple new locations were added to the ride, leading to the rebrand of Star Tours: The Adventures Continue. Originally, guests would sit down in a transport that took them on a ride through locations in all original Star Wars movies, but it was always the same ride. The new update added multiple locations from all six movies, as well as randomization, so there were now over 50 different combinations. Then, with the release of each of the films in the sequel trilogy, planets from each one of those was added.

G/O Media may get a commission $32 off The Hair Revitalizing Complex Full Set Fight hair loss with science

Right now, you can get The Hair Revitalizing Complex Full Set for the price of the Refill. That’s just $98 for a 30-day supply, and $32 off the supplement’s normal price. This supplement is proven to deliver results. Augustinus Bader performed a six-month double blind trial that found those on the supplement had increased their hair count by 56%, hair shine by 100%, and saw a 98% reduction in hair damage compared to those who took a placebo. Buy for $98 at Augustinus Bader Advertisement

Advertisement

And now next year, we’re getting even more. Let us know what shows you hope to see, and how many new additions you want.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.