Elim Garak, occasional tailor, occasional intelligence operative, perpetual lover of drama, is one of Deep Space Nine’s greatest characters. The wily Cardassian weaved his way through chaotic life aboard the titular space station while barely giving us a glimpse into his life, or what he was thinking, at the best of times. But an iconic book gave us a little more insight, and is now going to be easier than ever to access again.



Today the Star Trek official website confirmed that Simon & Schuster will release the first audiobook adaptation of A Stitch in Time since it was first released 23 years ago. Andrew Robinson, who wrote the book and played Garak in all seven seasons of DS9, will narrate the adaptation— w hich, considering the book’s context, is the perfect and frankly only choice for this.

Set after the events of DS9's conclusion, A Stitch in Time sees Garak return to his devastated homeworld of Cardassia, writhing in turmoil after the Cardassian Union’s alliance with—and eventual revolt against—the Founders during the Dominion War. Written as a letter to the closest thing Garak had as a friend on Deep Space Nine, Dr. Julian Bashir, the novel sees Garak not just updating his Starfleet friend on Cardassia, but also reflecting on his own eclectic life—from his childhood and his association with the black ops Cardassian intelligence group the Obsidian Order, all the way through his exile to DS9 and his relationship with the Bajoran and Starfleet forces there.

“Narrating the book for the audio version and revisiting Garak and his story was a true labor of love,” Robinson said in a statement provided to the official Trek website. “It made me realize just how much I miss the rascal (but not the make-up!). I hope that people, including those who have read the book, enjoy listening to Garak’s remarkable journey as much as I enjoyed taking it again.”

It’s great news, not just because it’s a chance to hear Robinson as Garak again, but because A Stitch in Time has been out of print for a considerable time before this, fetching high prices on the aftermarket. Although it’s been available in digital formats for a while , the long-requested audiobook will bring A Stitch in Time to an even wider audience—a fitting tribute in DS9's 30th anniversary year to one of the series’, and the franchise’s, greatest characters.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: A Stitch in Time’s audiobook will release on August 1.

