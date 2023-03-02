Star Trek: Discovery Will End After Season 5

Paramount has confirmed that Star Trek: Discovery—the first series in the franchise since Star Trek: Enterprise ended in 2005, and the herald of Star Trek’s revitalization as a streaming show universe—will come to an end after its fifth and final season.



“There is much adventure yet to come in season five–but today we share the bittersweet news that after 65 incredible episodes with Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery, the upcoming season premiering in early 2024 will be our last,” a letter from showrunners Michelle Paradise and Alex Kurtzman reads in part. “No series continues forever, of course, so this day was always going to come. We are forever grateful to have been able to share such an amazing journey with you.”

“I can hardly believe that this mind-blowing journey with Star Trek: Discovery is ending,” Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays Michael Burnham in the series, added in her own statement.“I’m astoundingly blessed by God to have played Captain Michael Burnham and to have taken part in a legacy alongside an extraordinary cast, phenomenal crew and remarkable writing team. To our most supportive partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+, who insisted on making television history, I’m deeply grateful. I’m also deeply grateful for the creative collaboration with our showrunners Michelle Paradise and Alex Kurtzman, as well as Olatunde Osunsanmi and the incomparable team of executive producers.”

“I will never forget how it felt to stand together as a show family, cradling the heirloom of Trek with all those from the franchise at large and with the fans,” the actress continued. “The fans welcomed us into their hearts as we launched a new iteration of Trek and an entire entertainment platform, and we’ll never forget it. 65 episodes later, here’s to the entire company of Star Trek: Discovery, to the show and its fifth and final season, to its beloved fans and to all those who envision a better future. Let’s fly… ”

