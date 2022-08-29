You might not have heard of The Lake, but this Thai creature feature will have life-size practical monsters courtesy of the legendary Jordu Schell, who has worked on movies like Blade, Planet of the Apes, Dawn of the Dead, Hellboy, Avatar, and Alien vs. Predator. Reginald the Vampire, which stars Spider-Man’s Jacob Batalon, gets some teaser pics. Plus take a peek at Pierce Brosnan’s character, Dr. Fate, in the new Black Adam film! We’re off to hunt some spoilers!



The Crow

THR reports Danny Huston has joined the cast of The Crow reboot (currently filming in the Czech Republic) in an undisclosed role.

Plunder

Deadline also has word a film adaptation of Jonathan “Swifty” Lang’s comic book, Plunder, is now in development at Koulest Productions. The story focuses on “a gang of Somali pirates after they face off with an illegal Chinese vessel. They then try to board what they think is a research ship, only to find themselves in the midst of a massacre, with their worst nightmares becoming reality around them. The 14-year-old boy who went from translator to reluctant pirate becomes their key to survival, but he must decide how far he’s willing to go in the name of self-preservation.” Ethan Teller (Jar of Fools) has been hired to write the script, while two-time Academy Award-nominated SFX Artist Alec Gillis (Prey) will provide the creature effects.

Black Adam

Pierce Brosnan’s Dr. Fate strikes a pose on a new character poster courtesy of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The Munsters

According to Bloody-Disgusting, Rob Zombie’s The Munsters will be simultaneously available on Netflix, VOD, and DVD this September 27.

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy

Coming Soon also has word the final live-action Fullmetal Alchemist movie premieres September 24 on Netflix.

Slayers

Bloody-Disgusting additionally has photos of Thomas Jane, Malin Ackerman, Abigail Breslin, and Kara Hayward in the upcoming vampire action-comedy Slayers. More at the link.

The Lake



A giant, aquatic reptile wreaks havoc in Thailand in the trailer for The Lake, a new creature feature boasting life-size, practical monster effects designed by Jordu Schell.

ตัวอย่าง The Lake (บึงกาฬ) | Official Trailer

Section 8

Ryan Kwanten, Dolph Lundgren, Dermot Mulroney, Scott Adkins, and Mickey Rourke comprise their own non-superpowered Suicide Squad in the trailer for Section 8, coming to AMC+ this September 23.

SECTION 8 | Official Trailer

Ghosts

TV Line reports Rose Abdoo (Gilmore Girls) will guest-star in an upcoming episode of Ghosts as Paula, “a no-nonsense veteran TV producer of a show called Dumb Deaths, which comes to use Woodstone Mansion as a shooting location.”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds /Star Trek: Lower Decks

In a recent interview with THR, Jack Quaid confirmed he and Lower Decks co-star Tawny Newsome will appear in full costume as Ensigns Brad Boimler and Beckett Mariner in an upcoming episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. However, the crossover will include additional “animated elements.”

Yeah, I feel like I should specify the exact way that it’s going to be because I’ve been looking and seeing a lot of different takes on it. So we already shot it, and it’s Tawny Newsome and I as the live-action versions of our animated characters. I don’t know if I can get into plot details or anything, but yes, I’m going to have purple hair, we had uniforms made. We got to step on board the Enterprise, which was really interesting, and got to interact with that amazing cast and that amazing crew. And it was such an interesting challenge to be a live-action version of an animated character. What do you do? What’s too much? What’s too little? How do you stay in the voice? How do you bring some physicality to it? How does the character move on the animated show, and how can you make that work in live action? But everyone was so welcoming. I feel like [Strange New Worlds star] Ethan Peck and I have a firm bromance now. He’s amazing. We just had a blast. Tawny never thought that she would be on a physical Starfleet ship, so she was touching a lot of buttons and dials and knobs, and breaking things. Just to see that through her eyes and see her light up — that was so cool. We’re really good friends in real life, so to be able to do that together was such a dream. And there are going to be animated elements to it, but not like a Roger Rabbit with cartoons and real people mixed together. You’ll see how it all works out. It’s pretty cool.

Twisted Metal

Filming has officially wrapped on the first season of the Twisted Metal TV series.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Elsewhere, She-Hulk makes the cover of the fictitious Superior Law magazine.

See

Baba Voss faces “devastating loss” in the synopsis for “Watch Out for Wolves,” the second episode of See’s third season.

After a devastating loss, Baba heads to Pennsa to warn his family. Maghra debates the Witchfinders’ fate. Wren stages a daring escape.

La Brea

Spoiler TV has photos from “The Next Day,” the season two premiere of La Brea. Click through to see the rest.

Reginald the Vampire

Spoiler TV also has images from “Dead Weight,” the premiere episode of Reginald the Vampire. More at the link.

Reginald Andres lives a life of dreams deferred until he’s turned into a vampire and begins an undead life he never dreamed of.

Quantum Leap

Raymond Lee leaps into the body of an ‘80s hair metal rocker in a short teaser for the Quantum Leap reboot at NBC.

Quantum Leap (NBC) “Los Angeles, 1986" Teaser Promo HD

Kung Fu

The CW has also released a brief teaser for the third season of Kung Fu.

Kung Fu Season 3 Teaser Promo

House of the Dragon

The Crabfeeder scuttles closer to shore in the trailer for next week’s episode of House of the Dragon.

Episode 3 Preview | House of the Dragon (HBO)

Stargirl

A new featurette discusses what’s in store for Mike, Jakeem, and Thunder in Stargirl’s third season.

DC’s Stargirl Season 3 “The Freshmen” Featurette (HD) Brec Bassinger Superhero series

Primal

Finally, the Chieftain is reborn as a fire elemental in a clip from next week’s episode of Primal.

Primal | S2E7 Sneak Peek: On The Hunt For Spear, Fang and Mira | adult swim

Banner art by Jim Cook



