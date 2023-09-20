Jonathan Frakes Teases a Different Tone For Star Trek: Discovery's Final Season

Netflix wants more Troll. Underworld may yet live on as a TV series. Get a look at the next FLCL series. Plus, what’s coming on Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and American Horror Story: Delicate. Spoilers, away!



Among the Dead

Bloody-Disgusting reports Japanese comedian Hiroshi Shinagawa is attached to direct Among the Dead, a “zombie mockumentary” written by the father/daughter duo of Andy Cosby and Charlie Danger, a team collectively known as “Midnight Pizza.” Set during the zombie apocalypse, the story follows an “emotionally unstable man” who “abandons friends and family to go live among the few remaining zombies before they’re all gone.”

Troll 2

Variety reports Netflix has ordered a sequel to 2022's Troll “again spinning on a Norwegian fairy tale figure” from original director Roar Uthaug and writer Espen Aukan.

The Cousin

Bloody-Disgusting additionally reports Tom Savini will provide special makeup effects with Jason Baker on The Cousin, a new horror film from director Alexander Garcia. Starring Virginia Madsen, Dylan Walsh, Teri Polo, Casimere Jollette, Emily Skinner, Ronni Hawk, Madison Shamoun and Tony Pierce, the story concerns a family who receive “an unexpected visit from their cousin Sarah” who becomes their houseguest. “Strange happenings begin occurring in the town shortly after Sarah’s arrival. Soon the family finds themselves tossed in the middle of Sarah’s Dark Secret.”

Deadpool 3

During a recent interview with Total Film Magazine (via /Film), Shawn Levy stated leaked photos from the set of Deadpool 3 are “the price” for “committing to real locations” instead of filming on a green screen stage.

It bums me out that photos have leaked online. But this is the price we pay for committing to real locations. I made a decision very early in prep that even though Deadpool is now in the MCU, I didn’t want another Marvel movie shot on a green screen stage with digital set extensions. And Deadpool and Wolverine are iconic Marvel characters; more specifically, iconic Marvel-of-the-Fox-era characters. We’re not going to pretend: ‘Oh, we snap our fingers, and suddenly that Fox legacy doesn’t exist, and it shaped a lot of what we now know as the MCU.’ Fox also shaped Ryan’s career, Hugh’s career and my career. So there’s a lot of history there, and there’s a lot of Marvel history at Fox. And certainly that’s a part of our storytelling.

Suitable Flesh

An ancient curse causes Heather Graham to physically swaps bodies with her lovers in the new “Red Band” trailer for Suitable Flesh, co-starring Barbara Crampton, Judah Lewis, Bruce Davison, Johnathon Schaech and Jonah Ray.

Suitable Flesh Official Red Band Trailer | HD | RLJE Films | Ft. Heather Graham, Judah Lewis

Herd

A couple canoeing in rural Missouri are caught between a zombie outbreak and warring militia groups in the trailer for Herd, coming to VOD this October 13.

HERD - Official Movie Trailer (2023)

Impuratus

Elsewhere, the late Tom Sizemore investigates a possessed mental patient in the trailer for Impuratus, coming to VOD October 10.

Impuratus - Exclusive Trailer (2023) Tom Sizemore, Jody Quigley

Underworld: The Series

Len Wiseman revealed a “fashion” of his proposed Underworld TV series is still “in the works” to Entertainment Weekly.

There is a fashion that is in the works. I can’t talk about it, but there is a future to Underworld for sure.

Star Trek: Discovery

In conversation with Star Trek Explorer (via Comic Book), Jonathan Frakes favorably compared the fifth season of Star Trek: Discovery to the Indiana Jones franchise “instead of the heavy emo of season four.”

The first half of the season finale of Discovery, by the way, is Indiana Jones this year instead of the heavy emo of season four. Discovery is back on track as an action-adventure show, and I guess they got their marching orders to maintain that. Everybody has embraced it, from Michelle Paradise and Alex, down through the cast. There’s a new energy and a new mandate. It was a thrill for me to find some levity in some of those scenes. That’s why First Contact was successful, because you build and then add just a little levity to let them steam out, so you can restart. That’s why Deadpool is such a fabulous franchise, because it doesn’t hurt. Audiences can handle levity. The Indiana Jones reference is a perfect example. Nobody does that better than Spielberg.

American Horror Story: Delicate

Kim Kardashian discusses her fear of spiders in a new American Horror Story featurette.

American Horror Story Season 12 “Kim Kardashian” Promo (HD) AHS Delicate

Relatedly, Siobhan helps Anna restore her public image in the synopsis for “Vanishing Twin,” the fourth episode of Delicate.



With help from Siobhan, a major announcement helps restore Anna’s public image. Behind closed doors however, something powerful seems to be taking over. Written by Halley Feiffer; directed by John J. Gray.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Genet enacts her devious plan in the synopsis for “Deux Amors,” the fifth episode of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

Daryl and Laurent travel to the Nest as Isabelle considers her options. Genet enacts her plan.

FLCL: Shoegaze

Finally, Toonami has released a promo for Shoegaze, a brand-new FLCL series premiering September 30 on Cartoon Network.

Toonami - FLCL Shoegaze Preview

