During New York Comic-Con, Paramount revealed another look at the fifth season of Star Trek: Discovery. The teaser was short, and featured the Discovery crew and Captain Michael Burham (Sonequa Martin-Green) travel through a variety of alien worlds and get into the chaos that the crew’s become accustomed to by now .



Season five will see Michael and her crew go an a quest across the cosmos in search of an “ancient power” that’s been lost for centuries. Indiana Jones appears to be the primary influence of the new season, as the teaser involves other hunters looking to get the treasure, shoot outs, and a bazaar. And of course, a puzzle that will almost certainly be the key to the entire adventure.



Star Trek: Discovery | Season 5 First Look (NYCC 2022) | Paramount+

Season five will see the addition of three cast members. First up is Callum Keith Rennie (Jessica Jones) as Rayner, described as a gruff Starfleet captain that “holds a clear line between commander and crew.” Expect him, like various Starfleet Captains before him, to clash with Michael and impede progress on finding the currently unknown artifact.

As for non-Starfleet threats, that comes in the form of hunters L’ak and Moll. Both of them are former couriers who turned to a life of crime; Elias Toufexis (The Expanse, Deus Ex) plays L’ak, and Moll is played by Harlow (The 100, Agents of SHIELD). Whether they’re just in it for the hunt or have a Bonnie & Clyde thing going on, expect them to be a recurring problem throughout the season.

Currently in production, Star Trek Discovery will return to Paramount+ sometime in 2023.

