Deadline reports that Mulgrew—best known, of course, for her role as the space queen of our hearts Captain Kathryn Janeway in Star Trek: Voyager, a role she’ll reprise in animated form later this year for the kids-focused series Star Trek: Prodigy—will join the Showtime series as Drew Finch, a major recurring role. Described as a CIA operative and “collector of secrets,” Finch is a “master of finding and exploiting the weak link,” which apparently includes keeping her own mysterious past in the dark from others.

Mulgrew is just the latest in an increasingly impressive list of additions to the cast of the adaptation of Walter Tevis novel and inspired by the iconic 1976 film adaptation by Nicolas Roeg. The movie starred the legendary and dearly missed David Bowie as Thomas Jerome Newton, an alien being who comes to Earth from his devastated homeworld, Anthea, in search of water supplies that could save the planet from a deadly drought. Mulgrew joins Chiwetel Ejiofor, who will play the new alien being who has fallen to earth in a time of great upheaval for humanity, and Naomie Harris in the main cast, alongside Sonya Cassidy, Clarke Peters, and Jimmi Simpson. All this goes a long way to saying we’re not quite sure it can live up to Bowie’s turn, but even then, it’s clear Showtime’s taking a big swing at attempting to follow up on Roeg’s and the music icon’s take on Tevis’ work.

The new Man Who Fell to Earth series is co-produced, co-written, and co-directed by Star Trek architect Alex Kurtzman, who just seems preposterously busy even just with Star Trek shenanigans alone. Jenny Lumet is co-producing and co-writing the series with Kurtzman, and both will showrun the series, which is expected to release some time in 2022.

