The end of Strange New Worlds’ first season last week also brought an end to an unprecedented run of Star Trek releases—there’s been a new episode of a show running since January 6 this year, until last week. The franchise is taking a little break until it returns with Lower Decks however... but you’re not going to be waiting too long.
Paramount has confirmed that the third season of Star Trek: Lower Decks will begin streaming on Paramount+ from August 25.
