We already know the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard is going to be big. For starters, the season two finale hit fans with piles and piles of looming stories. Then t here’s the all- important knowledge that several members of The Next Generation cast are returning for the final season, in roles that are more than cameos. Surely, though, that’s it. Surely, there can’t be more. Except y es. Yes, there can.

Over on the Inglorious Treksperts podcast, current Picard showrunner Terry Matalas was in full-on tease mode. It’s something he’s been doing ever since the big reveal about the returning cast members but, in this interview, he teased even more including roles that has yet to be announced . “There are some people from Star Trek who come back in this season who aren’t the Next Gen [primary] cast,” Matalas said. “ I mean there’s one character who is in Next Gen who I was like… I really want THIS character to come back. And when they did [agree to return], that was weirdly more thrilling than everything else in totality.”

Who could it be? If this was two months ago, maybe you would have said someone like Wil Wheaton’s Wesley Crusher, but we all know he already did come back in the season two finale. So who can top that that hasn’t been already announced? And who from Trek that’s not Next Gen could he be talking about ? Let us know what you think below.

T he interview went much deeper than those major tease too. Matalas talked about how he convinced certain actors to come back, some familiar locations we might see, as well as season 3 as a whole. H e views it less as the conclusion of a chapter of Star Trek, but more as a beginning. “Season 3 is very much the passing of the torch from one generation to the next,” he said. “I love the moment where old Bones is walking around the Enterprise with Data [in “Encounter at Farpoint”]. I love when Spock came on [in “Unification”] and had that arc with Picard. The tapestry feels much richer when that happens. I think there are opportunities to tell the story of the next generation that crosses with the last.”

The one thing Matalas didn’t discuss was when fans might finally get to see Star Trek: Picard season 3. “That is above my pay grade,” he said, “I do not know.” We’d guess next year.

(H/T Trekcore)

