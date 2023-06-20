As Emmy award “ For Your Consideration” season heats up, Star Trek is going in phasers blazing with a bevy of insights into the making of Picard’s final season. And hey, maybe we don’t decide what does and doesn’t get an Emmy, but we can at least reap the benefits of access to all this rad behind-the-scenes material, can’t we?



This includes a bevy of VR set tours, created by Picard art director Liz Kloczkowski, that let you get up close with the sets of the Crushers’ ship from the opening of season three, the SS Eleos XII; the Titan-A (and now refitted Enterprise-G); the villainous Shrike; and of course, the show’s faithful recreation of the bridge of the Enterprise-D.

They’re really cool, but especially the Titan, as you get to see pretty much every set made for the ship—from corridors to the medical bay, transporter rooms, and crew quarters. But once you’re done with those, Picard production designer David Blass also recently shared a massive FYC booklet for the season packed with tons of commentary and details about the final season’s production design.

In a streaming age where the art of bonus features is largely delegated to pre-release teaser featurettes or, in Star Trek’s case, its very own post-show series The Ready Room, it’s rare to get this kind of deep insight into the actual physical design work that went into bringing a series to life. It’s just as cool as virtually wandering all these spaceship sets pretending they’re actual real spaces as it is to learn all about the talented people who got them made in the first place.

Click through for links to each set tour!