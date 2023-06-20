In a streaming age where the art of bonus features is largely delegated to pre-release teaser featurettes or, in Star Trek’s case, its very own post-show series The Ready Room, it’s rare to get this kind of deep insight into the actual physical design work that went into bringing a series to life. It’s just as cool as virtually wandering all these spaceship sets pretending they’re actual real spaces as it is to learn all about the talented people who got them made in the first place.

Click through for links to each set tour!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 10

SS Eleos XII

SS Eleos XII

Image for article titled Take a Trip Through Picard&#39;s Rebuilt Enterprise in These Amazing Virtual Sets
Screenshot: Matterport/Paramount

Click here to tour the full set.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 10

The Shrike

The Shrike

Image for article titled Take a Trip Through Picard&#39;s Rebuilt Enterprise in These Amazing Virtual Sets
Screenshot: Matterport/Paramount

Click here to tour the full set.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 10

USS Titan-A: Bridge

USS Titan-A: Bridge

Image for article titled Take a Trip Through Picard&#39;s Rebuilt Enterprise in These Amazing Virtual Sets
Screenshot: Matterport/Paramount

Click here to tour the full set.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 10

USS Titan-A: Transporter Room

USS Titan-A: Transporter Room

Image for article titled Take a Trip Through Picard&#39;s Rebuilt Enterprise in These Amazing Virtual Sets
Screenshot: Matterport/Paramount

Click here to tour the full set.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 10

USS Titan-A: Sickbay

USS Titan-A: Sickbay

Image for article titled Take a Trip Through Picard&#39;s Rebuilt Enterprise in These Amazing Virtual Sets
Screenshot: Matterport/Paramount

Click here to tour the full set.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 10

USS Titan-A: Crew Quarters

USS Titan-A: Crew Quarters

Image for article titled Take a Trip Through Picard&#39;s Rebuilt Enterprise in These Amazing Virtual Sets
Screenshot: Matterport/Paramount

Click here to tour the full set.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 10

USS Titan-A: Corridor

USS Titan-A: Corridor

Image for article titled Take a Trip Through Picard&#39;s Rebuilt Enterprise in These Amazing Virtual Sets
Screenshot: Matterport/Paramount

Click here to tour the full set.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 10

USS Enterprise-D

USS Enterprise-D

Image for article titled Take a Trip Through Picard&#39;s Rebuilt Enterprise in These Amazing Virtual Sets
Screenshot: Matterport/Paramount

Click here to tour the full set.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Advertisement

10 / 10