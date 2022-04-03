Just as one Star Trek show has ended, a new one is set to take its place. This afternoon, Paramount Plus unveiled a brand new trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds ahead of its May 5 release that promises new worlds to go for Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and the crew of the USS Enterprise.



Set decades before the original series, the new show will see Pike—last seen as the captain of Michael Burnham and crew during Star Trek: Discovery’s second season—lead the Enterprise to explore new worlds and make contact with societies and cultures. Seeing Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck as respective returning characters Number One and Spock is a great treat for longtime fans of the franchise, and it’s hard not to get excited at seeing the other crew of the Enterprise as well—from future greats like Celia Rose as Cadet Uhura to the intriguing newcomer that is Christina Chong’s La’an Noonien-Singh.

Like in the last trailer, the romanticism of space is very much here, as Pike expresses barely contained glee about loving his job. There’s also a greater idea of the action (both of the on-foot and spaceship variety) and romance that awaits the Enterprise crew during their journey hopping from planet to planet, because it wouldn’t be Star Trek without some thrills. Whatever worlds they go to, we know that it won’t be the last that we’ve seen on of this crew. Not only has a second season already been greenlit ahead of season one’s premiere, the show recently snagged Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley to play future Enterprise captain James T. Kirk.

Take a look below at the show’s new poster, which includes fellow stars Babs Olusanmokun as Doctor M’Benga, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Bruce Horak as Hemmer, and Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas.

