As we prepare to start a new season of streaming on Disney+, Amazon, and HBO, we’re getting a slow drip of teasers from all the services. We’ve got some new posters for She-Hulk and the confirmation of Mandalorian s eason 4. Leslie Grace’s Batgirl movie is done, but Grace’s Batgirl may live on . There are also a few new set photos for House of the Dragon. Watch out for that spoiler!



Lisa Frankenstein

Deadline reports Carla Gugino, Liza Soberano, Joe Chrest, and Henry Eikenberry have joined the cast of Diablo Cody and Zelda William’s horror-comedy Lisa Frankenstein. Starring Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse, the story follows “ an unpopular high schooler who accidentally re-animates a handsome Victorian corpse during a lightning storm and starts to rebuild him into the man of her dreams using the broken tanning bed in her garage.”

Advertisement

Batgirl

According to Variety, Warner Bros. is looking to “mend fences” with Leslie Grace and “are entertaining the possibility of having her continue to play Batgirl in a future DC film (or, at least, star in another Warner Bros. production).”

John Wick: Chapter 4

In a recent interview with Collider, director Chad Stahel ski revealed John Wick: Chapter 4 is on track to have the longest running time in the series.

We’re on the final stretch for picture lock, and then we have our VFX music. But this is the furthest along I’ve ever been, this much in post. We love the music that we’ve got so far. We still have Tyler Bates doing the composition on some of the bigger sequences. VFX are going to be coming in throughout the rest of the year. But we’re dangerously close. In our edit, as far as our picture lock goes, we’re within a few minutes of locking. Our sequences are done. The movie is essentially done. There’s probably another few weeks of tweaking overall, then we lock picture, and we’re about music sound and the effects.

Advertisement

Black Adam

Vanity Fair has a few new images of Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam.

Advertisement

Yellowjackets

Lauren Ambrose has been cast as the adult Van in the second season of Yellowjackets.

Advertisement

Ironheart

Deadline also reports Zoe Terakes has joined the cast of Ironheart in a currently undisclosed role.

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Acolyte

According to a new rumor from Bespin Bulletin, the mythical Darth Plagueis will make his live-action debut in The Acolyte.

Advertisement

The Mandalorian

Spoiler TV also alleges The Mandalorian has been officially renewed for a fourth season at Disney+.

Advertisement

Untitled Vince Gilligan Series

Deadline reports Vince Gilligan is developing a new series that will “harken back to [his] tenure on The X-Files,” exploring “similar themes of bending reality while holding a mirror to humanity.” Described as “a blended, grounded genre drama” the mysterious new show “is said to be set in our world while putting a tweak on it, focusing on people and exploring the human condition in an unexpected, surprising way.”

Advertisement

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

A UFO interrupts Jennifer’s pet theory about Captain America in a new clip from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Advertisement

She-Hulk’s official Twitter page has also released three new character posters of Jen, Nikki, and Titania.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stargirl



Spoiler TV has photos and synopses for the first and second episodes of Stargirl’s third season. Click through to see the rest.

The Murder STARMAN IS BACK — With Starman (Joel McHale) back from the dead and her former super-villain enemies vowing to reform, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) is hopeful that there will finally be peace in Blue Valley. But when The Gambler (guest star Eric Goins) arrives to town looking to make his own amends, the team find themselves at odds over whether he can be trusted. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski and Alkoya Brunson also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Geoff Johns (#301). Original airdate 8/31/2022

Frenemies - Chapter Two: The Suspects A MURDER MYSTERY IN BLUE VALLEY — After stumbling upon a suspicious murder in Blue Valley, the JSA begin looking at potential suspects. A tense run-in with The Shade (guest star Jonathan Cake) makes Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and Pat (Luke Wilson) realize that Sylvester’s (Joel McHale) old ways could land them in hot water. Finally, Barbara (Amy Smart) steps in to help Paula (Joy Osmanski), whose attempt at fitting in has not gone so well. Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Hunter Sansone, Neil Hopkins and Alkoya Brunson also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Robbie Hyne (#302). Original airdate 9/7/2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Roswell, New Mexico

Max and Isobel mount a rescue mission in the synopsis for “Two Sparrows in a Hurricane,” the August 29 episode of Roswell, New Mexico.

FIND A WAY– Liz (Jeanine Mason) is faced with an impossible decision, meanwhile Max (Nathan Dean) agrees to join Isobel (Lily Cowles) on a mission to save Bonnie (guest star Zoe Cipres). The series also stars Michael Vlamis, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, Michael Trevino and Amber Midthunder. The episode was directed by John Hyams and written by Jenny Phillips & Onalee Hunter Hughes (#412). Original airdate 8/29/2022.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

House of the Dragon

Finally, Spoiler TV also has photos from the premiere episode of House of the Dragon. More at the link.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Banner art by Jim Cook



Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.